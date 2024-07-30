News

The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iMac

Get an all-in-one display that’s ready for work and play as soon as you take it home. Today, the M3 iMac with 256GB storage is down to just to $1,349 from its original price of $1,500 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Matching Accessories. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M3 chip: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24-inch Retina... $1,499.00 $1,349.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iMac features a 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB of memory, and a color option to match with your style. The inclusion of the M3 chip turns the desktop into a capable machine, which can carry out any task in your daily work day. In addition, you can play the latest games without any problems, or multitask with several software and apps open.

M3 iMac

Along with the computer you also get a Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Audio and video is taken care of by a speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Get the discounted iMac with M3 chip and 256GB of storage today!

