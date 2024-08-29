The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $199 Off

The M3 iMac should more than fit the bill if you’re looking for a reliable all-in-one workstation. Today, the 2023 iMac with 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage is down to just $1,099.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU is the perfect fit for Apple’s all-in-one desktop solution for efficiency in apps and tasks. Up front is a 24-inch Retina Display with vivid colors and immersive graphics, boasting a 4.5K resolution and support for a billion colors. Connectivity is handled by two USB 4 ports, and wireless with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E, while videoconferencing is a snap without any accessories needed, thanks to the built-in speaker system, three-mic array, and a FaceTime HD camera.

The 2023 iMac comes with a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard so you can use it as soon as it’s unboxed. Get it at an amazing price today!