The M3 iPad Air Apple Magic Keyboard is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Magic Keyboard

Get your M3 iPad Air a worthy companion to boost productivity and efficiency in one purchase. Today, the Magic Keyboard and Case for iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and M3 chip) is down to just $299.99 from its original price of $320 on Amazon.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Air is a natural extension to making the most of your tablet. It’s nearly as thin and portable as the iPad Air and offers an intuitive typing experience. USB-C passthrough charging is convenient, and the floating cantilever design is excellent for ergonomics and adjusting viewing angles. Furthermore, the keyboard attaches via a magnet and has a 14-key row function. If that’s not enough, you can use it like you would a laptop, thanks to the built-in trackpad.

Apple Magic Keyboard
Preview Product Price
Apple Magic Keyboard: Keyboard and Case for iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and M3), US English — White $299.99

At the end of the day, you can count on the Magic Keyboard to function as a protective case. Get it today!

