The M4 iMac with 256GB SSD is $105 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iMac

Amazon has the M4 iMac at $105 off, featuring Apple Silicon with the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence which accounts for powerful performances for work, editing videos, photos, audio production, and makes for a solid machine for gaming. With Apple silicon, you can run Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and your productivity apps at reliably fast speeds.

The 24-inch screen features Retina with a 4.5K resolution and 500 nits of brightness, with support for 1 billion colors, letting you watch movies in vibrant colors and fully enjoy graphic-heavy games where you can clearly see everything that’s happening and immerse yourself in your game with the massive display elevating your experience. Combining the display with the center stage 12MP cam, six speakers supporting spatial audio, and three mics with studio quality, you’ll look and sound great in meetings. 

M4 iMac
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24-inch Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Blue Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for... $1,299.00 $1,194.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iMac M4 is remarkably thin and will fit seamlessly into your setup while adding to the style of your room with 7 attractive colors to choose from. Take your pick and order the Apple iMac today!

