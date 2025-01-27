News

The M4 iMac with 256GB SSD is $105 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iMac

If a complete all-in-one desktop with Apple’s fastest processor is a dream come true, then a discounted iMac would be right up your alley. Today, the 2024 iMac with M4 chip and 256GB SSD is down to just $1,194 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

The newest iMac offers four colors to choose from, with matching accessories to go with it. The M4 chip is blazing fast and able to run the latest and most demanding programs and games without a hitch. The 16GB Unified Memory will help you multitask with a dozen or so browser windows and daily programs, while the 24-inch Retina Display is great for all kinds of things, including photo editing, watching movies, and more. Plus, Apple Intelligence will streamline your workflow and make you more productive.

M4 iMac
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24-inch Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Blue Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for... $1,299.00 $1,194.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Rounding out the details are advanced audio and camera. Get the discounted M4 iMac with 256GB SSD today!

