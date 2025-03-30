The M4 Mac Mini 16GB RAM 256GB SSD is $70 Off

Now’s your chance to get a nice $70 discount on the latest Mac Mini. Today, the M4 variant with 16GB Unified Memory and 256GB SSD is down to just $529 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The inclusion of the M4 chip makes this mini-computer a beast. It has a 10-core GPU and a 10-core CPU that’s capable of running everything you want. You can edit videos in high resolution and images with the help of an Apple Studio Display, as well as the latest graphic-intensive games for relaxing. The 16GB Unified Memory may not sound like much, but it’s built to work double its capacity for handling quite a number of apps and tools.

You can plug a number of displays and peripherals, thanks to the front-facing USB-C ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, headphone jack, and Thunderbolt ports. Get the discounted M4 Mac Mini with 256GB SSD today!