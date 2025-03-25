News

The M4 Mac Mini is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Mac Mini

Grab an excellent deal with the M4 Mac Mini with 16GB of Unified Memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Today, it’s down to just $529 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The M4 Mac mini may be diminutive in size, but it packs a lot of new hardware, including the M4 chip for unparalleled computing. The M4 inside has a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU, perfect for playing the latest games or running power-hungry tasks. You can multitask with a dozen or so browser windows, thanks to the 16GB of Unified Memory. Video editing and other work tasks now load quickly and respond to every click. In regards to connectivity, you have a lot of options, including HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, front-facing USB-C, and Thunderbolt.

Mac Mini
Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for... $599.00 $529.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It also supports the latest version of macOS and Apple Intelligence. Get the discounted M4 Mac mini with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage today!

