The M4 Mac Mini with 256GB SSD is $70 Off

The M4 Mac Mini is marked 12% off on Amazon, bringing the price down from $599 to $529.

Powered by an M4 Chip, 10-core CPU and GPU, and Apple Intelligence, the Mac Mini will boost your productivity as you perform daily activities, tackle demanding workloads, and effectively multitask. You can download apps, games, and store your photos and music without worrying about the space left with 256GB of memory.

The Mac Mini works with multiple Apple gadgets, letting you control your iPhone from the Mac with the iPhone Mirroring feature like sending messages, taking calls, and copy-paste from your smartphone to the Mac. You can connect using Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports at the back of the device, and a headphone jack and 2 USB-C ports at the front.

It’s a carbon neutral Mac in line with Apple’s goal to help save the environment, and compact at only 5×5 inches as it’s made to seamlessly fit beside your monitor. Order your Mac Mini M4 today!