News

The Magic Keyboard Case for 13-inch iPad Pro is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Magic Keyboard Case

Get your 13-inch iPad Pro a worthy companion and unlock your productivity to new heights. Today, the Magic Keyboard for the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is down to just $299.99 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), Great Typing Experience, Built-in Trackpad, Function Row, US English - Black Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), Great Typing Experience, Built-in... $349.00 $299.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Magic Keyboard case offers an excellent typing experience without compromising on quality or function. It has a function row which can come in handy numerous times, as well as a trackpad built in for those times when you need accuracy. The keys themselves offer haptic feedback for responsive and tactile work. At the back is a unique cantilever design for a smooth angle adjustment no matter how tall you are. Multi-touch gestures are supported as well if you’re often used to complex actions.

Magic Keyboard Case

Last but not least, the keyboard case acts as protection against dust, spills, and scratches whenever you’re not using your iPad Pro. Get the discounted Magic Keyboard Case today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Beats Studio Pro
New limited edition Beats Studio Pro debuts at Best Buy
1 Min Read
Silo
Apple TV+ shares ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses might debut in 2027
1 Min Read
Vision Headset
Lower-Cost Vision headset rumored to arrive in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet
Apple Wallet features now on ticketmaster
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Temu App
Indonesia seeks a Temu App Store ban
1 Min Read
iOS 18.1
You can now delete or change primary email with iOS 18.1
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4 Cases
iPhone SE 4 cases leaked online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
New ‘Goalie Masks Made on iPad’ video released
1 Min Read
Apple SuperDrive
Apple SuperDrive officially out of stock
1 Min Read
Lost your password?