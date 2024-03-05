News

The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is $119 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Magic Keyboard

Some say that an iPad won’t be a complete laptop replacement if it doesn’t have a physical keyboard. Today, the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air is down to just $179.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Magic Keyboard: iPad Keyboard case for iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Generation) and iPad Air (4th, 5th Generation), Great Typing Experience, Built-in trackpad, US English - Black Apple Magic Keyboard: iPad Keyboard case for iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Generation) and... $299.00 $269.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The current Magic Keyboard is better than ever, with improvements in viewing angles and an all-around typing experience. There’s a trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and of course, front and back protection. Pairing is a thing of the past- simply connect the accessory and it’s automatically done. There’s also no charging involved so you can continue working as you need.

Apple Magic Keyboard

The floating cantilever design is easily the best feature of the Magic Keyboard, allowing you to adjust to your preferred viewing angle. The scissor mechanism delivers responsive and quiet typing, and the trackpad serves as a pointer for extra accuracy. Get the discounted Magic Keyboard today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
ChatGPT
ChatGPT gains ‘Read Aloud’ feature on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
visionOS 1.1
visionOS 1.1 to bring eyesight improvement and personas
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram direct messaging bolstered with new features
1 Min Read
Instagram Down
Instagram is Down: Users Met with ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Worldwide
3 Min Read
Facebook Down
Facebook is Down: Technical Glitch or Cyber Attack? Users Locked Out Worldwide
2 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro
Powerbeats Pro Drops to Just $180
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may be announcing new products
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
Images of the iPhone SE 4 design leaks online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Life-saving tech highlighted in new Apple Watch ads
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPod Hi-Fi
Images of black iPod Hi-Fi surface online
1 Min Read
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
iOS to gain ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ soon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?