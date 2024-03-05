The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is $119 Off

Some say that an iPad won’t be a complete laptop replacement if it doesn’t have a physical keyboard. Today, the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air is down to just $179.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The current Magic Keyboard is better than ever, with improvements in viewing angles and an all-around typing experience. There’s a trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and of course, front and back protection. Pairing is a thing of the past- simply connect the accessory and it’s automatically done. There’s also no charging involved so you can continue working as you need.

The floating cantilever design is easily the best feature of the Magic Keyboard, allowing you to adjust to your preferred viewing angle. The scissor mechanism delivers responsive and quiet typing, and the trackpad serves as a pointer for extra accuracy. Get the discounted Magic Keyboard today!