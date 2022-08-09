The Marshall Motif True Wireless ANC Earphones Get a Rare $20 Discount

Get premium, noise-canceling branded earphones at a rare discount. Today, the Marshall Motif True Wireless ANC Headphones is down to just $179.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Marshall’s expertise in music and audio carries on to its branded headphones. The ANC aspect lets you listen to immersive music regardless of external or environmental noise. Three different-sized ear tips provide a complete seal, and an intuitive design gives you a professional look you can carry around with you all day.

The earbuds are rated IPX5, while the charging case is rated IPX4. A full charge gives you 4.5 hours of playback with ANC, and up to 20 hours with the portable charging case. Perhaps the biggest selling point is the signature Marshall sound you’d get from the earphones.

The Marshall Motif True Wireless Earphones is the one to get if you want premium sound and are a fan of the brand. Get it today!