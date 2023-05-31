The Mobile-Friendly 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller is $16 Off

If you like the idea of a game controller that works on a variety of devices and consoles, then this deal is for you. Today, the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller is down to just $29.25 from its original price of $45 on Amazon.
8Bitdo’s Ultimate Wired Controller works with Android and iOS devices in wireless mode, and wired on the PC and Xbox. The layout is classic and intuitive, and in just a few minutes you’ll be playing your favorite game without missing a beat. For those who love macros and customization, you’ll find plenty here. The buttons, stick and trigger sensitivity and vibration can all be changed. Plus, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack and back buttons for easy access.
The game controller is full-sized, meaning it fits comfortably in the hand. 8Bitdo is known for producing high-quality gaming devices, and the Ultimate Wired Controller is no exception. Buy it today!