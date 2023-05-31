    The Mobile-Friendly 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller is $16 Off

    If you like the idea of a game controller that works on a variety of devices and consoles, then this deal is for you. Today, the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller is down to just $29.25 from its original price of $45 on Amazon.

    8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One
    8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 & Windows 11 - Officially Licensed (White) 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 & Windows 11... $44.99 $29.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

    8Bitdo’s Ultimate Wired Controller works with Android and iOS devices in wireless mode, and wired on the PC and Xbox. The layout is classic and intuitive, and in just a few minutes you’ll be playing your favorite game without missing a beat. For those who love macros and customization, you’ll find plenty here. The buttons, stick and trigger sensitivity and vibration can all be changed. Plus, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack and back buttons for easy access.

    The game controller is full-sized, meaning it fits comfortably in the hand. 8Bitdo is known for producing high-quality gaming devices, and the Ultimate Wired Controller is no exception. Buy it today!

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.