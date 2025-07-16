‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 Premieres on September

The fourth season of the hit series ‘The Morning Show’ is set to debut on September 17.

Apple announced the release date and added an accompanying trailer video for the upcoming season. ‘The Morning Show’ will be available globally, with a new episode coming every week until November 19. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will be returning along with others, including Aaron Pierre, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jeremy Irons, Boyd Holbrook, Jon Hamm, William Jackson Harper, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Marion Cotillard, Nestor Carbonell, and Nicole Beharie.

The plot is set a couple of years after season three, where the network continually faces corporate cover-ups, conspiracy theories, and deepfake controversies. The show is considered an ‘award-winning global hit’ with 16 Emmy nominations and the actors earning a SAG Award and a Critics Choice Awards. Charlotte Stoudt serves as the showrunner while Mimi Leder serves as the director.