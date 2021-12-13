The new AirPods 3 drops to just $139.99

Apple’s newest AirPods 3 model has dropped to a new low just in time for the holidays. Today, it’s down to just $139.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The new AirPods 3 sports the same design as the AirPods Pro, with a contour that offers a better and more comfortable fit. Each AirPods 3 caters to the user’s individual settings via Adaptive EQ technology.

Spatial audio and dynamic head tracking makes sound and music more immersive, and a single full charge can reach up to 6 hours of playback- with the charging case, you can achieve up to 30 hours total.

Part of what makes AirPods so convenient is how it has Siri support for hands-free controls. Plus, quality of life improvements such as automatic switching, in-ear detection and seamless setup are present to make the AirPods a quality audio accessory.

Grab the discounted AirPods 3 for just $139.99 today!