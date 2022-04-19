The new Apple AirPods Max drops to its lowest price ever

By James Patterson
Today, the new Apple AirPods Max has dropped to the lowest price ever. They originally cost $549 at the Apple Store, however, Amazon has put up a special sale by saving you $100. This means anyone can purchase it for just $379.

The new AirPods Max by Apple

On the product page, a $70 discount is mentioned in red. However, if you look closely, buyers can save an additional $30 during checkout (labelled in green).

Apple AirPods Max

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Max - Silver Apple AirPods Max - Silver $549.00 $478.99 Buy on Amazon

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray $549.00 $479.00 Buy on Amazon

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue $549.00 $479.00 Buy on Amazon

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Max - Pink Apple AirPods Max - Pink $549.00 $469.00 Buy on Amazon

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Max - Green Apple AirPods Max - Green $549.00 $479.00 Buy on Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple’s first over-ear headphones. They were announced on December 8, 2020, and released on December 15, 2020. It features Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, spatial audio support with Dolby Atmos, and a new “Hey Siri” feature.

The Apple AirPods Max has a unique design with an aluminium frame and mesh headband. The ear cups are made of memory foam and are covered in a mesh fabric. It weighs 0.64 pounds (290 grams).

It uses the H1 chip for better battery life and performance. They have a 20-hour battery life with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode turned off.

With Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode turned on, the AirPods Max has 18-hour battery life. It charges with a Lightning connector and comes with a Smart Case.

They are available in five colors: Space Gray, Silver, Sky Blue, Green, and Pink.

