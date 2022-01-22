The New Beats Fit Pro is Nearly 25% Off

Upgrading to new earbuds is perhaps the most direct way to enjoy modern and improved audio features. Today, you can get the all-new Beats Fit Pro which is down to just $153 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

The latest Beats Fit Pro is outfitted with Apple’s H1 chip for better connectivity and to access features such as audio sharing, automatic switching and ‘Hey Siri’ voice commands. Custom acoustic drivers bring forth balanced sound, and spatial audio will make you appreciate your favorite songs, games and video content all over again.

The Beats Fit Pro is also good for workouts as it boasts water and sweat resistance, and secure-fit wingtips that won’t dislodge even when you’re active and moving up and about.

A single charge can last up to 6 hours, and 24 with the included charging case. When the deal for a branded earbuds is $47 off, those who are looking for their next earbuds should snag the Beats Fit Pro as soon as possible.