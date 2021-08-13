The new Beats Studio Buds can be yours for only $130

It’s rare to see a discount for a new Beats product, but you can already upgrade to the newest audio tech with the Beats Studio Buds. Today, it’s down to just $129.95 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Beats Studio Buds has undergone an iteration from its predecessor. Users get custom-engineered drivers via dual-chamber acoustic technology for active noise cancelling and clear sound. The built-in microphones offer voice assistance and better quality performance, and you can choose from two listening modes- Transparency and ANC mode, depending on your preference.

The pieces are also designed to provide a snug and comfortable fit. You can choose from the 3 included eartips and take them out for a spin. Each bud is water resistant and sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

A single charge lasts up to 24 hours with the included case. The Beats Studio Buds comes in white, black or red. Buy it today!