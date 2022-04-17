The new Fitbit Versa 3 drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon

By James Patterson
The new Fitbit Versa 3 is available for the lowest price ever on Amazon. Normally, it costs $229.95 while Amazon is giving it away for just $170.90. With this deal, buyers can save $59 on today’s deal.

The new Fitbit Versa 3 in Black

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included) Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days... $229.95 $171.50 Buy on Amazon

The Versa 3 is Fitbit’s latest and greatest smartwatch. It has a sleek design and is available in multiple colors, so you can choose the one that best fits your style. One of the best features of the Versa 3 is its built-in GPS.

This allows you to track your runs, walks, and bike rides without having to carry your phone with you.

The heart rate monitor is also a great feature for those who want to keep an eye on their fitness. And if you’re looking for a smartwatch that can do more than just track your fitness, the Versa 3 has you covered there too. It has notifications, music storage, and more.

James Patterson

James Patterson is an Editor at iLounge. He has written about technology and lifestyle for over 15 years, including news, reviews, and in-depth guides. He has a degree in journalism from the University of Birmingham.
