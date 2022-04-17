The new Fitbit Versa 3 drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon

The new Fitbit Versa 3 is available for the lowest price ever on Amazon. Normally, it costs $229.95 while Amazon is giving it away for just $170.90. With this deal, buyers can save $59 on today’s deal.

Fitbit Versa 3

The Versa 3 is Fitbit’s latest and greatest smartwatch. It has a sleek design and is available in multiple colors, so you can choose the one that best fits your style. One of the best features of the Versa 3 is its built-in GPS.

This allows you to track your runs, walks, and bike rides without having to carry your phone with you.

The heart rate monitor is also a great feature for those who want to keep an eye on their fitness. And if you’re looking for a smartwatch that can do more than just track your fitness, the Versa 3 has you covered there too. It has notifications, music storage, and more.