The new Norton 360 Deluxe and McAfee Antivirus drop to an all-time low

By James Patterson
@EditorJSP
Published
The new 2022 version of the Norton 360 Deluxe and McAfee Total Protection anti-virus software are available for a huge price drop today.

The Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus normally costs $104.99 while it’s up for a sweet deal at $24.99. Those who prefer McAfee anti-virus software can grab one for just $34.99, as it normally costs $159.99.

Both anti-virus software comes with a VPN feature to browse securely and privately. They also have a Dark Web Monitoring feature to protect your identity, credit cards and bank accounts.

James Patterson

James Patterson is an Editor at iLounge. He has written about technology and lifestyle for over 15 years, including news, reviews, and in-depth guides. He has a degree in journalism from the University of Birmingham.