iLounge Logo

The new Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth speaker gets a $52 discount

Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker

Your five-year old Bluetooth speaker may sound tired and not have the new technology modern Bluetooth speaker offers, but upgrading may be a pain. However, you can snap up a solid Bluetooth speaker for less than a hundred bucks and enjoy superb quality sound for a bargain price.

Today, the Sony SRS-Xb33 Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker is down to just $98 from its original price of $149 on Amazon. That’s a $51.99 discount and 35% off on a speaker that has a lot to offer.

Preview Product Price
Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker IP67 Waterproof BLUETOOTH and Built In Mic for Phone Calls, Black Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker IP67 Waterproof BLUETOOTH and Built In Mic for... Buy on Amazon

Extra Bass technology means you can crank up the sound as high as you want and still experience audio fidelity and clear tunes. The SRS-XB33 is made to be played outdoors and has an IP67 waterproof, shockproof, dustproof and rustproof design.

X-Balanced speaker units offer power and sound quality, and the speaker lights can add a festive party mood via the Fiestable app. Best of all, you can keep the tunes pumping for 24 hours straight on a full charge!

Buy the Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker for just $98 today!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp