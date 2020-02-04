The official Apple 61W wall charger drops to just $54.50

Need a wall charger to keep your iPad or MacBook juiced up for work or play? The official 61W USB C Wall Charger is now down to just $54.50 on Amazon. Typically, it sells for $69 but when you buy it today you get almost $20 in savings.

Apple 61W USB-C Power Adapter

Official OEM products mean you won’t have to worry about the adapter being incompatible or dangerous for your device. Apple’s wall charger delivers fast and efficient charging whenever you need it. It’s USB C and doesn’t come with a charging cable, which you’ll need to purchase separately. Otherwise, the product works as advertised.

The wall socket flips up and away for easy storage and access. It’s compact enough that you can bring it to the office, the nearby coffee shop or in remote locations. At $54.50, the Apple product is a must-buy especially if you have several Apple devices. Grab it today before stocks run out!