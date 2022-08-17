The Official Apple Magic Keyboard is $24 Off

If you’ve been thinking of getting the Apple Magic Keyboard, but have been waiting for the right time to do so, then this is it. Today, you can grab the official branded Magic Keyboard for just $75 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

The Apple Magic Keyboard is a compact yet remarkable keyboard that’s precise and comfortable at the same time. The keys are uniformly spaced, and there’s enough tactile feedback to allow you to work or type up a storm quickly. The device auto-pairs with Mac, and its wireless nature lets you bring the keyboard along with your iPad as a laptop replacement.

The Magic Keyboard sports a rechargeable nature, and a full charge can last about a month or so in-between. You’ll be able to connect it via USB-C to Lightning for charging and to turn it into a wired keyboard.

Now’s your chance to snag the Apple Magic Keyboard at $24 off. Buy it today!