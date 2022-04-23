The official MagSafe Battery Pack gets a rare $10 discount

Get an extra boost in the battery department without the fuss of having to bring an adapter and cable. Today, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is down to just $89.95 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is compact and can be brought with you wherever you go. Once your smartphone flashes a ‘low battery’ notification, simply attach the pack to the back of your iPhone and it should start charging. It can take up to 15W or simultaneously charge both your iPhone and the battery pack with a 20W power adapter.

Apple recommends you use a 20W adapter and a USB-C to Lightning cable, which is sold separately. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup and offers convenient and wireless device charging.

