The Official MagSafe Charger Drops $6 Today

Every compatible iPhone owners should have a MagSafe Charger for charging convenience. If you find the $39 to steep, today’s your lucky day- the Apple MagSafe Charger is down to just $33 on Amazon.

The MagSafe charger takes the guesswork out of wireless charging. Just make it connect to the back of the iPhone and your device will immediately start charging. The same goes for supported AirPods- no more fussing with wires and ensuring your devices are juicing up!

MagSafe technology uses magnets for faster wireless charging. You’ll be able to get your device and work, play or watch on it much faster than before.

Apple recommends a 20w USB-C power adapter for maximum efficiency. It’s classified as a Qi charger, and therefore works on older models such as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

At $6 off, buying it now for your iPhone or AirPods makes sense. Get the official Apple MagSafe charger at a discounted price today!