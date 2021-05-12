The official MagSafe Charger crops to an all-time low, now only $30

The Apple MagSafe Charger is an essential accessory for iPhone 12, AirPods Wireless and AirPods Pro owners. Today, it’s down to just $29.85 from its original price of $39 on Amazon.

Snap on a charger without having to worry if you’ve done it right- that’s the purpose of MagSafe technology. The magnets will align with your Apple device with minimal fiddling; furthermore, it’s compatible with Qi supported devices, which means you can use it for AirPods, your iPhone 8 and others.

Apple recommends getting the 20W USB-C Power Adapter for optimal charging. The snap-on convenience makes it so you won’t have to spend more than a few seconds to begin charging up your iPhone 12.

At just $30, this makes the official MagSafe Charger drop to an all-time low in terms of price. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to buy the accessory, this is it! Make your move today.