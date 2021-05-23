The OMOTON TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is 50% Off

A mechanical keyboard can improve your game and makes for a pleasant typing experience, to boot. Today, the OMOTON Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down to just $23.50 from its original price of $50 on Amazon. Just use the code L8FGOZH3 at checkout.

The mechanical keyboard touts a professional blue switch for quick response and crisp sounds for every key press. At the background is a rainbow LED array with up to eight patterns to create an atmosphere you want. Backlight brightness can be adjusted as well.

The TKL is made of ABS construction and metal plate with adjustable feet, which means extended durability compared to other mechanical keyboard products. Also, the 87 keys have individual switches for complex maneuvers that allow you to gain an edge over the competition.

It’s ergonomic, flashy and most importantly, works for both typing and gaming purposes. At half off, there’s no better time than now to snap up the OMOTON TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard!