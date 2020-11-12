‘The Oprah Conversation’ features an interview with Barack Obama

Apple has highlighted an upcoming episode in Apple TV+ ‘The Oprah Conversation’ where President Barack Obama will be making an appearance. The episode will be aired November 17, Tuesday 9am EST.

The show will cover ‘The Promised Land’, Obama’s memoir and discuss the president’s legacy while in the office. Furthermore, a segment about the president’s years of accomplishments, perseverance and aspirations lead him to the White House.

Oprah has mentioned how the memoir is ‘worth the wait’ and takes the reader through a journey ranging from the monotonous campaign grind to a look at the Situation Room, Cabinet Room and the Oval Office.

Apple will be making the Barack Obama interview free to watch on the Apple TV app until December 1.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. It features exclusive content such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Elephant Queen’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Greyhound’, among others.