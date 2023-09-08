The Original Apple Pencil is 20% Off

There are very few that can compete with Apple’s ergonomic and intuitive stylus. Today, the first-generation Apple Pencil is down to just $79 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Laying a hand on the Apple Pencil feels very organic- it’s as if you’re really holding a pen that’s ready for creative ideas or jotting down notes. As far as precision is concerned the Apple Pencil is at the top of the list in terms of pressure sensitivity and tilt. Lag is barely there, and you’ll be faster at taking notes, doodling, sketching, and painting.

As far as creative tools are concerned, you can use the Apple Pencil to draw or create content with your very own style. The stylus connects via Bluetooth and Lightning for charging and writing. If a large part of your day is creating digital designs, then the Apple Pencil is a must-have. Buy it today!