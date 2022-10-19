The OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank Drops Nearly $18

By Samantha Wiley
A wireless power bank for your iPhone is already useful in its own right, but how about one that offers pass-through charging? Today, you can grab the OtterBox 5K mAh Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe for just $52.46 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe
OtterBox innovates the power bank niche with a wireless charging feature, which essentially makes it more convenient. The 5K mAh battery can put out a respectable 7.5W to extend your iPhone’s juice and allow you to make the most of your time.

What’s great about OtterBox’s power bank is the dual-charge mode and the ability to accept a pass-through charge using a MagSafe cable. It’s compact enough that you can put it in your bag without any significant weight added. LED indicators serve a helpful function by showing you battery life and displaying charge status.

Grab the essential wireless charging powerbank from OtterBox at nearly $18 off today!

