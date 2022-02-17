The Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Bluetooth ANC Headphones is $40 Off

Get a well-balanced pair of headphones with useful functions such as ANC, mic and simultaneous connections. Today, the Philips Fidelio L3 Bluetooth ANC Headphones is down to just $179.99 from its original price of $220 on Amazon.

Philips is a known brand for audio fidelity, and the L3 reflects this well. You get precision engineering, as well as 40mm drivers for that smooth midrange, tight bass and high frequencies. Listening is an absolute bliss regardless of content.

Two mics per cup filter out unwanted noise when ANC is activated. Alternatively, you can choose Awareness mode if listening to your environment is more important. Calls are crystal clear and you get an amazing 38 hours of playback with a single full charge.

The headphones are made from lightweight aluminum, dark satin cups and Muirhead leather for that premium feel and comfort. At $40 off, there’s no better time than now to grab yourself a pair.