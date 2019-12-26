The Powerbeats 3 Drops to Lowest-Ever $79.99

Need a reason to impulse-buy the Powerbeats 3 you’ve been eyeing? How about a massive price drop as part of Amazon’s year-end deals?

The Powerbeats3 wireless in-ear headphone is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $199.95. You save roughly $120, or 60 percent when you get one of the newest Beats earphones around.

Powerbeats3

The Powerbeats 3 boasts up to twelve hours of playback on a single full charge, which should last you for the whole week and in workouts, running and gym sessions. It’s water- and sweat-resistant, secure and flexible thanks to the tough materials and earhooks. Simply set the Bluetooth, pair it up on your device and you won’t be bothered with tangles of wires ever again.

Dual-driver acoustics produce clear, crisp highs and satisfying lows. It’s a great earphone for commuting and daily driver purposes. Moreover, the Powerbeats 3 is an absolute steal at just $79.99. Don’t miss out and buy it today!