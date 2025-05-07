The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $49 Off

The Powerbeats Pro 2 offer high-level audio in a form-fitting package. Today, it’s down to just $199.95 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is the one you’d want when you’re looking for distraction-free headphones. Its unique feature is the secure-fit earhooks that latch on no matter how vigorous the activity gets. Couple that with Active Noise Cancelling technology, and you can focus on your workout for maximum gains. When you’re done, simply activate Transparency Mode so you can hear the people you’re with and your surroundings.

Inside the headphones is the Apple H2 chip for better audio and unparalleled battery life. A single full charge boasts up to 45 hours of playback with the included charging case. It’s compatible with both Android and Apple devices. You can even activate Siri and do FaceTime with friends and loved ones. Get it today!