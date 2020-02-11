The QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones by Bose is down to $220

Bose is one of the best brands when it comes to product and audio quality. If you’re on the fence on whether to spring the extra money for Bose headphones or save it and get a cheaper one, here’s your answer- the QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones is down to just $220 from its original price of $349 on Amazon. That’s a whopping $129 discount and marks the product’s lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones have three noise cancellation features for customized listening in any environment. It supports Alexa’s commands for information, music and other functions. A dual-microphone system picks up your voice and transmits it to the other end clearly and with minimal noise. Get the Bose app and you can easily personalize your settings for future use.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is one of the best noise-canceling headphones in the market. Get yours today while the deal lasts!