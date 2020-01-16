The Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard can be yours for just $122

Fancy a mechanical keyboard but don’t like the steep cost of entry? You can now take that step, thanks to a deal that reduces the price of Razer’s BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard by 28%.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The vaunted BlackWidow Elite is down to just $121.61 from its original price of $169.99 on Amazon. Mechanical keyboards are great for both gaming and productive purposes as they provide excellent feedback and travel distance. The BlackWidow uses Razer’s Green switches and can be customized in terms of RGB lighting via Razer Chroma. The keyboard is durable and can last up to 80 million clicks.

The Hypershift feature allows you to create macros for even the most complex keyboard sequences. Everything can be done on the included Razer software. Last but not the least, you’re treated to a plush leatherette wrist rest that’s magnetic and ergonomic. It supports basic input for the Xbox One as well.

Save $48 and get yourself an elite gaming mechanical keyboard today!