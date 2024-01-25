News

The Renewed Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 46% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Magic Keyboard

Save an amazing 46% off a premium Apple-branded keyboard for your iPad Pro. Today, the Renewed Apple Magic Keyboard is down to just $158.99 from its original price of $300 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro 3rd Gen / 4th Gen / 5th Gen - White (Renewed) Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro 3rd Gen / 4th Gen / 5th Gen - White (Renewed) $159.00 $146.36Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

This Apple Magic Keyboard has passed the Amazon Renewed standards and is deemed fully functional after inspection and testing. In itself, the Magic Keyboard serves as the perfect accessory for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro so you can type out content and emails faster than using a virtual keyboard.

Apple Magic Keyboard

More than that, the Magic Keyboard has a floating cantilever design and is attached magnetically to your iPad. Simply adjust to get the optimal viewing angle, then type. It has a USB-C port, backlit keys for seeing in the dark, and of course, back and front protection to ward off dents and scratches. Typing is responsive and comfortable too. Get the discounted Apple Magic Keyboard (renewed) today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
watchOS 10.3
watchOS 10.3 released
1 Min Read
Phone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus ad ‘One More’ launches
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to open new Sweden store
1 Min Read
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Can Be Yours at 52% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.3
tvOS 17.3 launches
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
180K Vision Pro already sold, as per analyst
1 Min Read
New MacBook Air and iPad Models
New MacBook Air and iPad models to launch in the coming months
1 Min Read
Handy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Get $50 Off a Handy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner For Your Workstation
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Two US Apple Stores closing
1 Min Read
iPad Air
Leaked renders of next-gen iPad Air surfaces
1 Min Read
New Driver
Apple shows off automatic check feature in ‘New Driver’ ad
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple’s Premium Magic Mouse is 14% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?