News

The Romoss Portable Charger 30,000 mAh Power Bank is 57% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Romoss Portable Charger 30,000 mAh Power Bank

Grab a portable power bank so you won’t run out of juice. Today, the Romoss Portable 30,000 mAh Power Bank is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $73 on Amazon. Don’t forget to tick the on-page coupon to get the 50% discount.

PreviewProductPrice
ROMOSS Portable Charger Power Bank 30000mAh Battery Pack Charger with 18W PD USB C, 3 Outputs & 3 Inputs Phone Charger Compatible with iPhone 15/14/13 Samsung Galaxy, iPad and More

Romoss’ power bank offers high-speed charging for supported devices in a 30,000 mAh capacity. You can top up your iPad up to four times, your iPhone up to eight times, and your Nintendo Switch up to four times through the 18W PD USB-C port. Charge it your way, with micro USB, Lightning, or USB-C, and output is handled via USB-C and two USB-A ports.

Romoss Portable Charger 30,000 mAh Power Bank

30,000 mAh should last you a good while, and it only takes an overnight charge to bring the power bank up to speed. There’s also built-in safety features to prevent short-circuits, over-discharge, over-current, over-charge, and over-heat. Get it today!

