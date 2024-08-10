The Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor is $251 Off

Samsung’s smart monitor price has dipped to an interesting low for consumers who want a smart TV to go along with their display. Today, the Samsung M8 4K 32-inch Monitor is down to just $448.08 from its original price of $699 on Amazon.

The 32-inch M8 boasts a 4K resolution with AI upscaling, HDR10+, and built-in speakers, eliminating the need to purchase a separate TV for watching streaming services. As a monitor, it has an ergonomic stand to reduce eye and neck strain. What’s noteworthy is the addition of a SlimFit camera for videoconferences and calls with clients and family. The stand is height adjustable and can be tilted or pivoted according to your preference. On the back are a wealth of connectivity options, including USB-A, HDMI, and USB-C ports. The remote has a solar panel on the back for an eco-friendly bonus. Get the discounted Samsung M8 Smart Monitor today!