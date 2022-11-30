SanDisk USB Flash Drive with 64GB is Down to Just $30

Everyone can use an extra flash drive in their pockets, whether for work or for storing their precious photos and videos. Today, the SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is down to just $29.99 from its original price of $40 on Amazon.

The iXpand Luxe is a great flash drive for USB-C devices and iPhones. Featuring native connectivity, you can just plug it to your smartphone or USB-C compatible device and it will recognize the hardware.

From there, you can move your files at a respectable 90 mb/s speed. The 2-in-1 aspect is pretty neat- on one end you have an iPhone connector, while on the other end there’s a USB-C port.

SanDisk’s Luxe drive has an auto backup feature for the iPhone via the iXpand Drive app. Lastly, you can password protect your sensitive or private files so only you can access them. Buy the 64GB iXpand Luxe Flash Drive today!

