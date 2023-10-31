The Second-Generation Apple Pencil is 31% Off

Digital content creators will find the latest Apple Pencil to be their go-to accessory when creating on the go. Today, the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is down to just $89 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The newest Apple Pencil offers several benefits, ergonomic and function-wise for the creative artist. Featuring a simple pencil-like design with high-end hardware that has tilt and pressure sensitivity, you’ll love the way the tip touches the drawing pad and the way it feels on your hand. The Apple-branded stylus is versatile as well, working on nearly every modern app for note-taking, sketching, painting, and photo editing. Complicated controls are out the window and replaced by user-friendly intuitiveness.

The Pencil’s flat edge attaches to the device via magnets, and changing tools is just a tap away. This model is compatible with the latest iPad models, including the 6th generation iPad mini, the iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants, and the 4th and 5th generation iPad Air. Buy it today!