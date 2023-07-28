The Shargeek Storm 2 25,600mAh Power Bank is $60 Off

Upgrade your old power bank with a modern product, courtesy of Shargeek. Today, the Storm 2 100W 26,500mAh Power Bank is down to just $169.15 from its original price of $229 on Amazon.

The Storm 2 gains the distinction of being the first see through battery pack. Aesthetics aside, the small yet capable product has an IPS screen, as well as a smattering of useful ports for charging all your essential devices, including a MacBook. There’s a 100W PD fast charging port, a DC port, a USB-C, and USB port to meet all your power needs.

As for the smart IPS screen, the company lays out charging status for all available ports, as well as running temp, DC volt adjustment, and battery life, among others. Simultaneous charging is also supported so you can save time and use your devices right away. Grab the Shargeek 25,600mAh Power Bank at $60 off today!