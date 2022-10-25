‘The Sims 4’ on Mac is now free

The popular life sim game ‘The Sims 4’ is now available to download on the Mac for free.

The Sims 4 base game is available through Origin and other platforms, including Steam, Windows through Origin or the EA app, and game consoles such as the Xbox Series S and X, and the Playstation 5 and 4. Game publisher Electronic Arts announced the news and promoted it through a stream on Twitch and YouTube.

EA Pro and EA Play members get additional perks on exclusive The Sims 4 bundles. Those who bought the game can get the Desert Luxe Kit, which lasts until October 17.

The kit contains new Southwestern desert-themed items and materials. The Sims franchise is a successful and widely-recognized life sim game, with users able to create their own characters that live their own lives.

The Sims 4 needs at least OS X El Capitan 10.11 version, 4GB of RAM, and a Radeon RX 560 or GeForce GTX 680 to run.