The single Node Beacon 3 router by Nokia is now just $98

Single Node Beacon 3 Mesh System by Nokia

Nokia has managed to create a powerful Wi-Fi mesh system unlike the generic ones in the market. If you’re on the fence about investing in a wifi mesh to cover all the dead spots in your home, then now is the best time to spring for it.

Today, the Nokia Wi-Fi Beacon 3 Router single node is down to just $98 from its usual price of $127.50 on Amazon. Just clip the on page coupon and you’ll see the discount on the checkout page.

Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 Mesh Router System - Intelligent, Seamless Whole Home WiFi Coverage Extender - Connect Your Whole House WiFi Network, Ultra Fast Self-Healing Mesh Router System - Duo (2-Pack) Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 Mesh Router System - Intelligent, Seamless Whole Home WiFi Coverage Extender -... $299.99 $254.99 Buy on Amazon

The Beacon 3 delivers fast and secure coverage via intelligent mesh system. Re-routing device data in network issues can be completed in as little as 500ms. Adding more Beacons can be done to cover as much area as possible without sacrificing internet speed.

Nokia’s mesh system can be managed via the mobile app and can control TVs, speakers, computers and mobile devices, among others. Installing is a matter of plugging the device in and following the app instructions.

Buy the Nokia Beacon 3 mesh router system today!

