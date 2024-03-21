News

The Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer is 20% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer

Enhance your audio with a high-quality subwoofer for greater immersion. Today, the Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer is down to just $343.20 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

This deal is a must-have for those who already have existing Sonos speakers. With the subwoofer unit, you can generate deep and dynamic lows with zero rattle, which means it produces pure sound and no noise. The speaker has a built-in processor for the acoustics, further fine-tuning low frequencies heard from bigger subwoofer units. Plus, there’s Trueplay tuning technology for bass that eliminates muddy and harsh audio.

Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer

Sound can be controlled when you lower the volume on the paired soundbar, and there’s EQ customization support using the Sonos app. You’ll definitely love the new depth and sound coming from your Sonos speaker setup with the subwoofer unit after an easy setup and single power cable hookup. Get the discounted Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer today!

Lost your password?