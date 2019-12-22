The Sony XB01 compact Bluetooth speaker drops to just $18

Already have an Apple AirPods but want to get a Bluetooth speaker you can bring anywhere? The Sony XB01 compact speaker is the perfect product that provides high-quality audio tunes. Today, it’s down to an incredible price of $18 from its usual $30 price tag on Amazon.

Sony XB01 Compact Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The XB01 Bluetooth Compact Portable Speaker is available in Gray, Blue, Red, and Black and has the EXTRA BASS technology for enhanced party sounds. It’s compact yet sports a splash-proof design and up to 6 hours on a full charge.

A built-in mic handles hands-free calls, while on-speaker buttons allow you to control the music without the device. The included matching strap looks great and allows you to attach the Bluetooth speaker to your bag or jeans for added portability and convenience.

Sony products are known for quality, and the $18 XB01 Bluetooth speaker is a steal at that price. Make sure to consider buying them before the deal expires!