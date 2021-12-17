‘The Sound of 007’ documentary to release 2022

Apple will be releasing a documentary celebrating 60 years of James Bond music in October 2022.

‘The Sound of 007’ is an Apple TV+ feature where the music used in the James Bond films take center stage. Some of the highlights include crew and cast interviews alongside scores in films starting from ‘Dr. No’ to the current ‘No Time To Die’.

The music-centric documentary will be shown alongside ‘Being James Bond’, which is already available to watch on Apple TV. ‘Being James Bond’ shows actor Daniel Craig as he plays the role of the British secret agent.

Apple’s streaming service is slowly growing in content, with new documentaries, films and original TV shows being added on a regular basis. Recently, Apple has acquired the rights to a documentary series that features NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month. Those interested can try it out free for 3 months.