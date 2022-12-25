The Spigen 65W Dual USB-C Wall Charger is Down $17

A dual wall charger is a definite improvement for power users and those who want to charge their essential devices simultaneously.

Today, the Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Dual USB-C Wall Charger is down to just $31.84 from its original price of $49 on Amazon.

Spigen’s wall charger delivers an impressive 65W of power to charge smartphones, tablets, and even a MacBook. GaN technology is a standard nowadays, and most chargers that have it are more compact and efficient. You won’t have to worry about overheating as well.

When used simultaneously, the USB-C ports power up at 40W and 25W, which is enough for most devices. Spigen’s product also supports fast charging so you can spend less time tied down and waiting for a full charge.

Spigen is a brand known for producing quality products, and its 65W dual charger is no exception. Each charger is backed by a 2-year warranty.

Buy the discounted Spigen Dual USB-C Wall Charger today!