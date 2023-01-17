The Spigen Dual USB-C 65W GaN Charger is $18 Off

GaN, or Gallium Nitride chargers are smaller and more compact chargers you can bring with you at home or on the go. Today, you can make the switch and enjoy its benefits with a discounted Spigen ArcStation Pro 652 Dual Wall Charger, which is down to just $30.99 from its original price of $49 on Amazon.

An output of 65 watts will allow you to charge two devices simultaneously. GaN technology is rated more efficient than standard chargers so you can use your device sooner. Spigen’s product also generates less heat so the charger and your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook will have a longer lifespan. Fast charging capability is still in the picture, thanks to the charger’s Intelligent Power Diffusion on both ports.

The Spigen ArcStation 65W GaN Wall Charger is small enough that you can easily bring it with you on business trips and vacations. Buy it today!