The Steve Jobs legacy Code 22 panel discussion is now available to watch online

The Code 22 video featuring Steve Jobs’ legacy can now be viewed online.

The panel, which was done on September 7, coincided with the launch of the iPhone 14 and featured notable speakers Tim Cook, Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs. Kara Swisher of Code 2022 served as the interviewer in the event.

The discussion appeared after a 3-minute clip of Steve Jobs’ appearances in the conference. In the video, the group used the panel to announce the newly-launched Steve Jobs Archive.

The three guest speakers spoke in turn at Jobs’ legacy, saying how the late CEO believed in people and had a ‘boundless sense of possibility’. Laurene Jobs says that she hopes the Archive will spur new generations to come up with their own contributions.

Cook said that Jobs would be proud as the company brought a lot of innovations in the principles he laid out. The video is available to watch on the official Recode YouTube channel.