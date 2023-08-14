iLounge Logo

The TP-Link Deco Tri-Band Mesh System is $100 Off

Upgrading to a new router is always a good idea, especially if you often experience dead spots and low internet connection. Today, the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System is down to just $249.99 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System(Deco XE75 Pro) - 2.5G WAN/LAN Port, Covers up to 5500 Sq.Ft, Replaces WiFi Router and Extender, AI-Driven Mesh, New 6GHz Band, 2-Pack $349.99 $249.99

TP-Link’s system consists of two mesh routers that can talk to each other and transmit data to where it needs to go. A new 6 GHz band is the wifi 6E technology and gives you a dedicated backhaul for the most stable connection possible. The smart router learns your client quality, user behavior, and network environment so your wifi experience is seamless.

TP-Link Deco Tri-Band Mesh System

Setting up the mesh system is a snap, and you can say goodbye to dead spots and rooms that do not get a wifi signal. Just download the Deco app, follow the instructions and you’ll be good to go. Buy the discounted TP-Link Deco Tri-Band WiFi Mesh System today!

