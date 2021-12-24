‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ teaser video surfaces online

A new teaser video for upcoming Apple TV+ film ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is now available to view on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The half-minute trailer gives viewers a sneak peek inside the film’s tone. Titled ‘O, full of scorpions is my mind’ the video shows a series of clips revealing blood, crows and an audience. The soundtrack consists of sound effects such as knocks and plays into the film’s unsettling nature.

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is set to launch in theaters starting December 25, with Apple TV+ subscribers able to watch it January 14. The film stars Hollywood actors Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, with co-actors Kathryn Hunter, Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling and Corey Hawkins. Joel Coen serves as the film’s director.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original shows and movies such as ‘CODA’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘Finch’ and ‘The Morning Show’, among others.